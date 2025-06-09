Coconut farming expands across Fiji

The agriculture sector is looking to diversify agricultural products and commercialize coconut farming to improve farmers’ income and sustainability.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna says surveys have been carried out, showing that coconut farming is relatively easy to manage and can be produced on a large scale.

He adds that coconuts offer multiple commercial uses, including oil, food products, and other by-products, making it a reliable and profitable option for farmers.

The Ministry is encouraging farmers to take up coconut farming as part of efforts to strengthen food security, boost rural livelihoods, and grow the agricultural economy.

“The current demand for our coconut is high, however the production is very low and that is why we cannot do value added product because that only kicks in if supply is high. at the moment we can only encourage for increase planting of coconut and supply seed nut to communities.”

Tunabuna says, the survey carried out have enabled them to see the value of coconut in the market.

This assistance has been provided to some islands in Fiji, providing 2000 coconut seedlings, allowing them to boost their business and diversify their source of income.

