Church urges parents to prioritise education

As the first school term of the year approaches, the head of the Methodist Church in Fiji has called on parents and guardians to make education a top priority, describing children as the nation’s future leaders.

In a New Year message for 2026, the President of the Church, Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou, encouraged families across the country to prepare their children physically, mentally and spiritually for the return to school, stressing that education plays a critical role in shaping Fiji’s future.

“I am encouraging parents, please prepare your children to go back to school. Our children are our future leaders, and we must do our best to help them learn freely, openly and productively.”

He urges parents to put in extra effort at the start of the academic year to ensure children are ready to learn, noting that strong support at home contributes to long-term success in school and beyond.

The President linked education to broader national development, saying that investing in children now will help create responsible leaders and stronger communities in the years ahead.

His comments come as schools across the country prepare to reopen, with families making final arrangements for uniforms, stationery and transport.

The Methodist Church, he said, remains committed to supporting families and communities, particularly in rural and outer island areas, as children return to the classroom.

The message formed part of a wider appeal for unity and progress in 2026, with the church leader urging citizens to work together to build a better future for the next generation.

