Church sounds alarm over festive drinking

Rising alcohol abuse and public disorder during Christmas have raised concern within the Methodist Church in Fiji.

The Church is urging the public to return to the true meaning of the festive season.

Methodist Church President Reverend Dr Semisi Turagavou states Christmas has drifted away from its spiritual foundation, with excessive drinking and unruly behaviour becoming more common.

He said the season was never meant to justify indulgence or irresponsible actions.

“Because Christmas is Christ’s birthday. Someone else’s birthday. Not my birthday, not your birthday, not our birthdays. But the meaning, the language and meaning is very important in Christmas. So when we come to Christmas, we are celebrating God’s love. We are celebrating God’s coming to the world.”

Rev Dr Turagavou said Christmas represented spiritual devotion and the reconciling work of God, not personal celebration.

He is calling on Christian leaders across denominations to work together to restore the original message of the season.

“So in today’s, we see Christmas as a day of drinking. Drinking alcohol, yagona, whatever. We see people moving around doing that without knowing that this Christmas or the festive season is all about God coming to our world. So the celebration must, we must celebrate that intention.”

The Methodist Church states families should focus on reflection, faith, and responsible celebrations, reminding the public that Christmas is about God’s love and presence, not excess.

