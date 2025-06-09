Chinese Year of the Horse brings color and friendship

The Ministries of Culture from China and Fiji have joined forces to celebrate the Spring Festival.

The China Cultural Centre also collaborated in organizing the event.

The event featured vibrant traditional drumming and dances from China’s Shanxi Province, alongside performances by local Fijian groups.

Article continues after advertisement

Beyond entertainment, Admissions Officer of the China Culture Centre Kate Wang said these performances celebrate the unity between Fiji and China.

“That’s the topic we want to celebrate, the celebration of Fiji and China together, to make our friendship stronger and to tie our friendship closely.”

For Vilimone Vaganalau, he states that this highlights outlined respect for cultures.

“It’s enriching learning Chinese culture with the Fijian culture, we can find that there are some similarities in terms of culture, in singing, drawing and dancing.”

Fiji-Chinese community member Qing Ya also pointed out that the event reflected a strong connection to the land and a deep love for life.

“I feel that the Fijian people radiate a kind of enthusiasm and love for life and the earth from the inside out. From their singing, even though I don’t understand what they are singing, I can completely feel a love for the land.”

The celebration marked the Chinese Year of the Horse, signifying diligence, progress and vitality.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.