Child survivors of sexual abuse face trauma

Many cases of child rape in Fiji remain unreported, with women often pressured not to speak out.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali says mothers and guardians sometimes fear social isolation or financial hardship if they report abuse, particularly when the perpetrator is a family member.

Ali adds that some cases have been withdrawn due to family intimidation, and the trauma experienced by child survivors is severe.

Article continues after advertisement

“They are traumatized, they are not very willing to talk about it, and so you have to have particular skills to be able to deal with children, very different from the skills you use with adults.”

FWCC Counsellor Supervisor Elina Cagilaba says the Centre has recorded an increase in child-related counselling.

“And it’s not only women; it’s also children who have been assaulted, especially sexually assaulted, coming in needing our assistance, for counselling, reporting to the police, having statements taken, and even providing moral support in court.”

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre says nearly 3,000 women and children seek assistance from the organization each year, with child sexual abuse cases continuing to rise annually.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.