Chetty calls for collaboration to address Fiji workforce gaps

Labour shortages and low workforce productivity remain a major concern for investors operating and looking to invest in Fiji.

This has been highlighted by Investment Fiji Chief Executive Kamal Chetty in an interview with FBC News.

Chetty says the availability of skilled workers is one of the most common concerns raised by investors alongside the need to improve productivity across industries.

He says long term solutions are already being developed through stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Chetty adds that investors themselves also have a role to play by working closely with universities and training institutions to ensure graduates have the skills required by the market.

“Investors can play an important role by working with universities to ensure the right talent is coming through. At the same time universities are working with investors to understand what skills are needed so they can flow those skills into the workforce.”

He also points to private sector initiatives such as companies setting up their own training academies as effective ways to build local capacity.

Chetty says joint efforts between investors tertiary institutions and the Ministry of Employment are critical to ensuring a steady supply of skilled workers.

While the challenge remains immediate Chetty says coordinated planning and continued investment in education and training will help strengthen Fiji’s workforce over the long term.

