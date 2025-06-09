Diaspora forecasted to boost Fiji’s bilateral relations in North America

Fijians living in Canada are forecasted to play a growing role in expanding trade, investment and business opportunities as the establishment of a Canadian High Commission in Fiji and direct flights between the two countries strengthen bilateral ties.

Speaking on growing Canada–Fiji relations, Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai highlighted that improved connectivity and now an official diplomatic presence, opens new pathways for Fijian-born Canadians to invest, do business and contribute to economic growth in Fiji.

Additionally, the availability of direct flights between Fiji and Vancouver have removed long-standing connectivity barriers, making it easier for business leaders, investors and tourists to travel between the two countries.

“We’re hoping this opens the doorways. Our goal is to increase by 50 percent in five years and 100 percent in 10 years. So I think with direct flights that creates a lot of opportunities, usually for business folks, the challenge was connectivity. And since that’s been established, the other thing is having a high commission here, which gives them resources. And so, I think now the opportunities are limitless.”

The new High Commission is also expected to streamline business expansion by providing resources, coordination and support for companies looking to invest in Fiji. Sarai anticipates the new high commission would also allow many Fijian-born Canadians to return home to live, work or retire, while others can run businesses from abroad and explore new investment opportunities.

Sarai explains that even Canadian companies, particularly in mining, tourism, construction and technology, who already have a footprint in Fiji and have more opportunities expecting to follow, noting that there is also growing interest in resort development, increased tourism collaboration with Fiji and technology partnerships driven by Canadian innovators with Fijian roots.

He added that a potential engagement between the new High Commission and the Canada Fiji Business Council is expected to intensify in the coming months, with plans to connect Canadian investors and their Fijian counterparts to facilitate two-way trade and partnerships.

The focus, Sarai highlighted, is on mutual prosperity that benefits both countries, now with trade between Fiji and Canada reaching $53 million in 2024, nearly double the previous year, growth is expected to peak in the coming months.

Canada has also committed to doubling trade with countries outside North America over the next decade, positioning Fiji as a key partner in the Pacific.

Tourism has also seen a boost, with the number of Fijians travelling to Canada increasing from about 10,000 to more than 20,000 since the launch of direct Fiji Airways flights to Vancouver.

Secretary of State for International Development Sarai, believe this people-to-people connection, combined with stronger diplomatic and commercial ties, will continue to drive investment and economic opportunities in North America for Fiji.

