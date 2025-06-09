Canada to open mission in Fiji

Canada will officially open its High Commission in Fiji on Friday, marking a significant step in strengthening ties with Fiji and the wider Pacific region.

The opening will be hosted by Canada’s new resident High Commissioner to Fiji, Jennifer Lalonde, and coincides with the official visit of Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development, the Honorable Randeep Sarai.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is also expected to attend the ceremony alongside Secretary Sarai to celebrate the milestone.

The High Commission will be located at 47 Gladstone Road, Suva.

