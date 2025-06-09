Canada eyes plan to double trade with Fiji

Fiji’s economic ties with North America are set for a significant boost following a surge in bilateral trade.

In an interview marking the opening of the Canadian High Commission in Suva, Canada’s Secretary of State for International Development, Randeep Sarai, emphasized the vast opportunities within Fiji that the new diplomatic mission aims to facilitate.

“Yes, I think there are a lot of great opportunities here. I met a lot of businesses at an Investment Fiji-hosted reception. I think the meeting was great, everyone wants to open more ties. Some want to invest in Fiji, and at the same time, there are opportunities for Fiji to export to Canada.”

Sarai made these comments after confirming major growth in trade between the two countries.

“In 2024, two-way trade between our countries totaled $53m, almost double that of the previous year, as Canada diversifies investment opportunities. We hope to see these numbers grow further.”

Minister for Foreign Affairs Sakiasi Ditoka, adding to the sentiments, said the new high commission will strengthen diplomatic engagement and unlock new opportunities.

“It makes things so much easier for us to talk with our friends from Canada, now that they’re in the country. We’ve got Commissioner Lalonde here to help us guide us along the way forward.”

The State Secretary has further stated that Canada is open to collaboration with the local market

