Cabinet endorses Fiji’s national cybersecurity strategy 2026–2031

Cabinet has officially endorsed Fiji’s National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031, along with its supporting Action Plan.
The Strategy focuses on empowering cyber-aware and digitally safe communities and businesses, strengthening cyber incident and cybercrime response capabilities, and protecting government systems, critical infrastructure, data, and assets.
It also aims to develop a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce while enhancing cybersecurity leadership and fostering international cooperation.
The accompanying Action Plan provides a structured, results-driven approach to implementing the Strategy, supported by ongoing stakeholder engagement, monitoring, and evaluation.
This initiative demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to creating a secure digital environment and building resilient national cyber infrastructure.
