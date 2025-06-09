Cabinet endorses Fiji’s national cybersecurity strategy 2026–2031

[Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has officially endorsed Fiji’s National Cybersecurity and Resilience Strategy 2026–2031, along with its supporting Action Plan.

The Strategy focuses on empowering cyber-aware and digitally safe communities and businesses, strengthening cyber incident and cybercrime response capabilities, and protecting government systems, critical infrastructure, data, and assets.

It also aims to develop a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce while enhancing cybersecurity leadership and fostering international cooperation.

The accompanying Action Plan provides a structured, results-driven approach to implementing the Strategy, supported by ongoing stakeholder engagement, monitoring, and evaluation.

This initiative demonstrates Fiji’s commitment to creating a secure digital environment and building resilient national cyber infrastructure.

