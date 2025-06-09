Cabinet approves US$12m MCC Compact funding for Fiji

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Cabinet has endorsed the initial US$12 million Compact Development Funding Agreement with the Millennium Challenge Corporation for Fiji.

The funding is part of the MCC Compact — a five-year, performance-based partnership with the United States Government aimed at driving economic growth and reducing poverty through targeted investments.

Fiji’s selection to develop the Compact marks a significant step in strengthening relations between Fiji and the United States. It also recognises Fiji’s commitment to good governance, economic freedom and investment in its people.

The agreement sets the groundwork for major development initiatives expected to support sustainable economic growth and improve the lives of Fijians.

