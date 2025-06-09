Burnout forces shift to staff care at St Giles

Rising work stress and burnout among frontline mental health workers have prompted a major shift toward staff care, with the opening of a new well-being centre at St Giles Hospital today.

The facility was officially opened by Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa, who acknowledged the growing emotional strain on healthcare workers as admissions increase and cases become more complex.

He stresses that while patient-centred care remains vital, staff-centred care is equally essential to building a resilient and sustainable health system.

“Burnout, fatigue and emotional strain directly affect service delivery, patient outcomes and workforce retention. Staff well-being is not a luxury; it is a strategic imperative.”

Habitat for Humanity Fiji Projects and Community Development Manager Losalini Nalawa said the group was deeply moved by what they saw.

“We saw the exhaustion behind brave and compassionate faces. They were smiling, but quietly we asked ourselves who supports the people who carry so much for everyone else.”

She adds the construction began in July last year, with fellows volunteering their weekends to build the facility while continuing their full-time professions.

Nalawa said the team also fundraised and mobilized support from corporate partners and donors to bring the project to completion in December 2025.

The new centre provides a restorative space for staff to pause, reset and recharge. Medical personnel are also expected to take part in light sporting and recreational activities within the new area to promote physical and mental wellness.

The initiative was driven by the Leadership Fiji 2024 cohort after members visited the national psychiatric facility and witnessed firsthand the emotional burden carried by staff, particularly amid rising drug-related cases.

