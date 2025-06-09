Bulitavu pushes Fiji’s agenda on global stage

Supplied: Fiji Government

Fiji is positioning itself at the centre of global discussions on governance reform, climate resilience and sustainable development.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Risk Management Mosese Bulitavu is leading Fiji’s delegation to the World Governments Summit 2026 in

Dubai, which brings together leaders from more than 150 countries under the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

The high-level gathering includes over 35 Heads of State and Government and more than 500 ministers, focusing on artificial intelligence, sustainability, human wellbeing and economic resilience.

For Fiji, the summit is more than symbolic participation. It provides a strategic platform to amplify the voice of Small Island Developing States, particularly on climate adaptation, disaster risk management, renewable energy, sustainable tourism and rural and maritime development.

Fiji is also advancing diplomatic engagement with the United Arab Emirates, including discussions on establishing the UAE’s first embassy in Fiji and the wider Pacific region, a move expected to deepen cooperation and investment opportunities.

