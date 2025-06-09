Bulitavu elected UNEA Vice-President

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has created history with Minister for Environment and Climate Change Mosese Bulitavu elected Vice-President of the Bureau for the Eighth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly, UNEA-8.

This is the first time a Pacific Island minister has held the role. It places Small Island Developing States at the centre of global environmental leadership.

UNEA is the UN’s top decision-making body on environmental issues.

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu states the Assembly shapes how countries tackle climate change, ocean protection, and pollution.

These issues directly affect Fiji through rising seas, extreme weather, and the health of reefs, fisheries and communities. Fiji’s position ensures Pacific countries experiences and priorities are considered in global decisions.

Bulitavu pointed out that serving on the UNEA Bureau allows Fiji to ensure island realities are understood.

With Jamaica elected President, he adds Pacific Island nations will have a strong voice in guiding UNEA-8. The goal is to shape policies that protect communities on the frontline of climate change.

The Bureau guides the direction and outcomes of the Assembly. It brings together environment ministers and senior leaders from UN Member States.

Fiji’s election highlights the growing influence of Small Island Developing States in global environmental governance.

Bulitavu said the appointment is an opportunity for Fiji to show leadership.

He adds it will allow the country to advocate for island communities and ensure global decisions address urgent climate and environmental challenges.

Serving as Vice-President, he adds Fiji will help set priorities and ensure practical, island-focused strategies are implemented.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.