Authorities monitor foreign workers for visa compliance in Fiji

The Ministry of Immigration says human trafficking concerns and visa overstays remain a top priority, with authorities closely monitoring foreigners arriving in Fiji for work, study or settlement.

Permanent Secretary Aliki Salusalu says the ministry is committed to protecting foreign workers while ensuring strict compliance with visa conditions. Some overstays occur due to changing circumstances or intentions to settle permanently.

“For us, it sets the tone that we are concerned about their welfare. We want to make sure that all employees who came to work in Fiji are looked after in terms of their conditional work and rights. We are communicating with employers to ensure foreign workers are properly supported.”

Salusalu explains that publishing overstayer names in daily media helps track their whereabouts and links them with original recruiters, employers, and the immigration office. This approach also improves compliance with work permit regulations, as the Ministry communicates directly with employers when visa conditions change to maintain accountability and protect workers’ rights.

The Ministry works closely with international partners, including Australia, to monitor persons of interest returning to Fiji with criminal histories. Records are shared with relevant agencies to address potential risks promptly.

Film Fiji CEO Jone Robertson says Fiji continues to be an attractive filming destination due to its safety, natural beauty, and strong collaboration between immigration, customs, and service providers. He adds that partnerships between Film Fiji, international crews, and government agencies are key to sustaining the country’s film industry and encouraging crews to return.

