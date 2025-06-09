Australia targets 70% of aid for disability inclusion

[File Photo]

Australia has reaffirmed its strong commitment to advancing disability equality, describing it as both a national value and a strategic investment in a more inclusive and prosperous region.

Australian High Commission First Secretary Tess McSpedden says when people with disabilities participate fully and meaningfully, societies and economies are strengthened for the benefit of all.

“For the first time, Australia has set a performance target requiring disability equity to be a focus in 70 percent of our international development programs, adding this ensures development initiatives deliver better outcomes for people with disabilities.”

She highlighted Australia’s flagship Stronger Movements, Stronger Futures program, backed by more than 50 million Australian dollars, or about 74 million Fijian dollars.

The program partners directly with organisations of persons with disabilities, including the Pacific Disability Forum, to strengthen disability rights movements at national, regional and global levels.

McSpedden says people with disabilities continue to face compounded discrimination, particularly women and children. In the Pacific, fewer than 10 percent of children with disabilities attend school, while people with psychosocial disabilities face high levels of violence and exclusion from employment.

She adds Australia is working with governments, the private sector and civil society to address discrimination in education, health and employment.

This includes a 24.5 million Fijian dollar partnership with AT Scale to improve access to assistive technology for children across the Indo-Pacific.

In Fiji, Australia is investing 9.6 million dollars over five years through a targeted JETSI program supporting gender equality, disability and social inclusion, including support for Fiji’s National Disability Policy and the Inclusive Employment Guidebook.

