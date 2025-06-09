Auckland-bound flight departs 20 hours late

A Fiji Airways flight bound for Auckland was delayed for more than 20 hours, prompting frustration among passengers who say they were not adequately informed about the cause of the delay.

Some passengers told FBC News that while meal vouchers were provided, no accommodation was offered despite the prolonged delay.

One passenger said the lack of clear communication from the national airline added to the frustration, with passengers left uncertain about when the flight would eventually depart.

Article continues after advertisement

There are also claims that the delay was due to the unavailability of crew and pilots, though this has not been independently confirmed.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart at 11am yesterday, eventually took off at around 7am this morning.

In a statement, Fiji Airways said the delay was caused by unavoidable operational reasons.

Passengers have further alleged that staff from Air Terminal Services were acting as mediators at the airport, rather than representatives from Fiji Airways itself.

FBC News is seeking further clarification from Fiji Airways regarding the specific cause of the delay, passenger welfare arrangements, and the staffing concerns raised.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.