ATM theft sparks calls for elderly safety measures

The Fiji Disabled People’s Federation has called for greater empathy and protection for elderly people. This follows an incident in Suva where an elderly man’s bank card and pension money were allegedly stolen at an Automated Teller Machine or ATM.

The incident, which took place in broad daylight, has raised concerns about the safety and vulnerability of older residents in public spaces.

FDPF commended the Fiji Police Force for its swift response. The federation says the case highlights a wider issue that requires urgent attention from the community, service providers, and authorities.

Many elderly people, including those with disabilities or mobility challenges, often rely on assistance to access essential services such as banking.

The federation also acknowledged members of the public who intervened to help the man. FDPF says the incident demonstrates the importance of community solidarity and empathy.

FDPF urges financial institutions and service providers to implement elder-friendly and disability-inclusive measures.

This includes improving accessibility at banking facilities, introducing stronger safeguards against exploitation, and raising public awareness on how to safely assist elderly people.

The organization calls on the public to remain vigilant and report suspected cases of elder abuse, neglect, or exploitation to the relevant authorities.

