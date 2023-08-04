Applications open for Competency Based Training Grants

[File Photo]

The Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Service will open applications from tomorrow, August 5th for round one Competency Based Training Grants.

This was approved in the 2023-24 National Budget.

TSLS Chief Executive, Hasmukh Lal says a total of 1800 awards are available for this that will assist with a “quick fix labour solution” in Construction, Tourism & Hospitality and Automotive sectors.

Article continues after advertisement

Lal adds this is to target immediate labour shortages in these sectors.

This will be a minimum of one month of training with a grant of $500 per student targeting unemployed youths and adults.

Lal further states that this can be provided by existing training providers including vocational centres and registered businesses in the private sector having a training facility or academy.

The applications for this training scheme will close on September 30th.