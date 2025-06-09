Ailava Samuels will represent Fiji at MPI

Miss Fiji 2025 1st Runner up Ailava Samuels (left). [Photo: FILE]

Miss Fiji 2025 1st Runner up Ailava Samuels will represent Fiji at the Miss Pacific Islands Pageant next month in Nadi.

This was confirmed during a press conference this morning by the Miss Fiji Secretariat in Suva.

The crowned winner of the National Pageant, Peggy Ravusiro, who represented Labasa, was unable to sign a contract with the organisation despite numerous stalled negotiations.

Ravusiro formally responded to the organisation last week, stating that she will not be able to represent Fiji on the regional stage.

The Miss Fiji Secretariat notes that, according to pageant rules, if the winner, for whatever reason, is unable to represent or carry out her duties, the offer goes to the first runner-up.

Samuels has accepted the offer and will start her preparations as Miss Fiji for the upcoming Miss Pacific Islands Pageant.

