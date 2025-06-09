AI demand drives massive price hikes for tech

Datec Fiji CEO Vinit Nand. [Photo: FILE]

ICT prices are set to soar as global AI demand surges.

Datec Fiji CEO Vinit Nand expects equipment prices to rise 20–30%, while data storage costs could spike 150–300% by 2027.

Nand warns these increases are beyond local control, adding that delaying digital transformation could leave organisations uncompetitive in an AI-driven market.

“This is not something we are pushing in the market or trying to inform the customers to get into buying things; this is to create awareness that these things are happening from global factors, and this will be happening in Fiji, and we are seeing the impact. What we want our customers to know is that they understand these increases that are coming in the technological space, they prepare for it, and they plan well.”

Nand adds that the impact will be even greater in data storage, with costs predicted to rise between 150 and 300 percent from 2026 to 2027.

“When we look at storage itself, the cost we’re expecting to increase by 150 to 300 percent over 2026 to 2027, and this impact will continue for some time until the market is expected to normalise by 2028.”

With technology and AI rapidly advancing, Nand stressed that adapting now is critical to remaining competitive and future-ready.

