Aging infrastructure at Lautoka Hospital set for upgrade

Challenges caused by aging infrastructure at Lautoka Hospital may soon become a thing of the past, as Aspen Medical and the Government work through their public-private partnership to upgrade deteriorating structures at the facility.

Speaking to FBC News, Aspen Medical Chief Executive for Fiji Gavin Whiteside acknowledged that aging infrastructure remains the hospital’s biggest challenge at the moment.

He said that as the building was established decades ago, several areas are now struggling structurally.

Lautoka Hospital was built in 1925.

“Lautoka Hospital has been standing for many decades, and there are some areas of the hospital, infrastructure-wise, that are struggling to remain standing in some cases.”

Whiteside highlighted that work to improve these structures has already begun, with discussions underway for further refurbishment projects.

“We are currently working with a host of teams and specialists, both domestically and internationally, on infrastructure upgrades, and you would have seen, wandering around the facility now, you should see a difference in the positive light, so that’s been a focus on the infrastructure.”

Minister for Health and Medical Services Dr. Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu also stated that the Government is working alongside Aspen Medical through the public-private partnership to strengthen hospital infrastructure.

He admitted that infrastructure challenges remain one of the most significant concerns within Fiji’s healthcare system at the moment and reaffirmed that the Government is prioritizing these areas.

