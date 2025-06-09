Acting FICAC Commissioner defends independence

Acting FICAC Commissioner Lavi Rokoika. [Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption has rejected claims that it is being used to target political figures.

Acting Commissioner Lavi Rokoika says the Commission operates independently and does not take instructions from government or Parliament.

She highlighted this during a press conference early this week.

Article continues after advertisement

Rokoika says all complaints go through established legal and operational processes, with decisions based strictly on evidence rather than political pressure or public opinion.

“We do not take our instructions from anyone in government or in Parliament. In terms of how we safeguard ourselves, that’s why we have systems in place. Maybe I can add that at the end of the day the decision comes to the office of the Commissioner, but there are many people within the organization that deals with any one particular file.”

Rokoika stresses that the same legal standards apply to all cases, regardless of a person’s position or status.

She adds that multiple checks and balances are in place within the Commission to ensure impartiality, and that investigations and prosecutions only proceed when legal thresholds are met.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.