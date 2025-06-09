800 Fijians benefit from ITEC training

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka at the ITEC Day celebration

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism, Viliame Gavoka, says that over eight hundred Fijians have benefited from the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme training.

While speaking at the ITEC Day celebration, Gavoka says the programme has helped build skills and capacity in the civil service, defense, health, education, and technology sectors.

Gavoka adds that people return to the country from training with a renewed sense of public service.

He says that they help modernize systems, strengthen leadership in ministries, and improve service delivery for the people.

“It has strengthened governance, advanced science and technology, and connected people across continents. Through training in India’s leading institutions, the programme builds human capacity that fuels national growth.”

The Deputy Prime Minister has acknowledged India for becoming a true bilateral partner to Fiji as such initiatives connect institutions and reinforce the shared pursuit of progress and innovation.

He adds that they are looking forward to strengthening the partnership of knowledge and opportunity with India.

