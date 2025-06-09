$150,000 Toorak home destroyed by fire

[File photo]

A two-storey residential property on Johnson Street in Toorak was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday evening, with total damages estimated at $150,000.

The National Fire Authority responded to the emergency shortly after 6:10 pm, deploying multiple fire crews to the scene where the house was already fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters worked alongside Energy Fiji Limited and the Water Authority of Fiji to isolate the electricity supply and boost water pressure, successfully bringing the blaze under control by 7:06 pm and preventing it from spreading to nearby homes.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting NFA Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel said the structure, an older timber-framed house, contributed to the intensity of the fire, making suppression efforts challenging.

The property, owned by 48-year-old Vani Tinai, suffered 100 percent damage. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a faulty cooking appliance, with investigations ongoing.

No injuries were reported.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.