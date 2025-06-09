60,000 vessel clearances in 2023; MSAF

[File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji is stepping up compliance and enforcement to ensure vessels and seafarers operate safely and protect the marine environment.

MSAF Acting CEO Iliesa Batisaresare said effective regulation was critical to safeguarding lives, supporting trade, and building resilience across Fiji’s maritime sector.

Fiji, he states relies heavily on shipping for transportation and trade, making strong oversight essential.

“MSAF’s enforcement role ensures that vessels comply with environmental standards while monitoring and response capabilities, which help minimize environmental harm when incidents occur. And by improving data collection and analysis, MSAF supports more informed policy development and contributes to climate resilient maritime transport initiatives.”

Batisaresare said integrity, partnership and community was central to MSAF’s work.

Integrity ensures trust and credibility, partnership enables collaboration and long-term safety and community reminds them that safety is about people.

MSAF operates under the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji Act 2009, the Maritime Transport Act 2013 and the Ship Registration Act 2013. Fiji has ratified 26 of 59 international maritime conventions, which are adapted locally to meet international obligations while maintaining high safety and environmental standards.

The Authority has 12 stations nationwide, conducting vessel surveys, port inspections, vessel clearances and registering vessels and seafarers.

It manages 99 lighthouses and light beacons, delivers maritime training and responds to oil spills and other marine pollution.

Batisaresare states these measures keep maritime transport safe, reliable and environmentally responsible.

MSAF also works closely with stakeholders through MOUs, joint operations, and specialized working groups to harmonize standards and share critical information.

The Authority’s six strategic pillars guide its work, covering maritime safety, trade facilitation, environmental protection, operational efficiency, workforce development and financial and policy resilience.

Last year, MSAF carried out nearly 60,000 vessel clearances and maintained oversight of all navigational aids.

The Authority is also focusing on climate resilience, decarbonization and the development of maritime greenhouse gas inventories to support evidence-based planning and policies.

Batisaresare emphasizes that stakeholder partnership and community engagement are key to implementing policies effectively.

MSAF continues to safeguard lives, ensure compliance and maintain Fiji’s credibility in the international maritime community.

