442 new cancer cases recorded last year

The Fiji Cancer Society recorded 442 new cancer cases last year across the Central, Western and Northern Divisions.

The figure was highlighted last night as the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva lit up in orange to mark World Cancer Day and show support for patients, survivors and families affected by the disease.

Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua says the occasion is more than symbolic.

Speaking at the landmark lighting event, Qereqeretabua said this year’s theme, United by Unique, recognises that every cancer journey is different, but no one should have to face it alone.

She says the orange light represents strength, energy and optimism, and sends a message of solidarity to those battling cancer quietly at home or in the hospital.

The Assistant Minister also acknowledged the role of families, caregivers and medical professionals for their continued support and sacrifice.

However, she raised concerns that many Fijians are still diagnosed at later stages.

“Talking openly saves lives. Advocacy brings healing into the light. And early detection is one of our strongest weapons.”

She is urging people to prioritise early detection through regular screenings, including pap smears, breast self-checks and prostate exams, and to adopt healthier lifestyles through proper diet and physical activity.

Qereqeretabua also commended the Fiji Cancer Society for assisting patients with medication, surgeries and transport to oncology appointments.

