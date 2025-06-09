$32K funding boost to expand HIV education

The Vodafone ATH Foundation, in partnership with Fiji’s Higher Education Commission, has provided $32,000 to support public health education through provincial councils, with a focus on HIV awareness.

The initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs.

The funding will support the rollout of the Certificate III in Community Health programme across 14 provinces and two island communities.

The programme will be delivered by Australian Pacific Management & Training, and is recognised by the Fiji Higher Education Commission.

Under the arrangement, the Ministry of Health will identify areas with a high number of HIV cases, while the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will identify individuals from each community to participate in the programme.

These participants will then become community advocates, equipped to educate others, raise awareness, and help reduce stigma and misinformation surrounding HIV.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa thanked the partners for their support and expressed optimism that the programme will strengthen the national response to HIV and AIDS.

