296 road deaths recorded in five years

A total of 296 lives have been lost on Fiji’s roads over the past five years, culminating in a record high of 83 fatalities last year.

These figures were disclosed by the Fiji Police Force at the National Transport Infrastructure Consultative Forum.

Deputy Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga noted that in 2021, the force recorded 2,643 accidents, which included 134 serious injuries and 25 deaths.

By 2022, these figures rose to 3,096 reported accidents, 147 serious injuries, and 44 fatalities.

The upward trend continued into 2023, which saw 3,667 reported accidents.

While serious injuries dropped slightly to 130 that year, fatalities saw a massive surge to 78.

In 2024, although deaths dipped slightly to 66, total reported accidents peaked at 4,890, resulting in 264 serious injuries.

Last year, the situation worsened as the Fiji Police Force recorded a new high of 5,541 accidents.

Out of this total, 220 were classified as serious accidents alongside 83 tragic fatalities.

According to Lutunauga, the primary causes of these incidents – despite repeated warnings – remain speeding and careless driving, followed by pedestrian irresponsibility and drunk driving.

The Force emphasized that the data reveals preventable trends. Consequently, saving lives requires an integrated effort from not only law enforcement but also Fiji’s education, engineering, and emergency response sectors.

