186 Property fires in 2025

Fiji recorded 186 property fires last year.

The National Fire Authority states that most affected homes suffered over 90 per cent damage.

NFA Acting CEO Joel Israel says electrical faults caused most fires. Suspicious and incendiary incidents followed.

He warns that many fires could have been prevented.

Israel reiterated that people should not leave cooking unattended.

He also urges households to avoid overloading power points. Matches and lighters should be kept out of children’s reach.

Israel stresses that all family members must know what to do during a fire. Safe evacuation procedures are vital.

