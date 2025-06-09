17 graduates from plumbing skills training to strengthen public health

Minister for Health Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu with the 17 graduates [Photo: Ministry of Health/ Facebook]

A total of 17 health inspectors and general wage earners graduated today after successfully completing a vital plumbing skills training programme.

The Minister for Health and Medical Services, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, said the success of the programme was made possible through strong collaboration between the participants and relevant partners.

Dr Lalabalavu highlighted that the graduates’ newly acquired skills go beyond technical expertise, describing them as a frontline defence for public health. He said that by ensuring safe plumbing, clean water, and improved sanitation, the graduates are directly protecting communities from waterborne diseases and strengthening Fiji’s healthcare infrastructure.

He reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to vocational training, recognising its importance in building a skilled and resilient workforce.

Dr Lalabalavu also announced plans to institutionalise the program with partner organisations to ensure long-term sustainability, allowing these critical skills to continue supporting Fiji’s health system.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Pacific Deputy Representative Roshni Basu told the graduates that they are now empowered agents of positive change, aligning their efforts with national goals of resilience and health security.

