$16m Korean grant approved to strengthen health system

Cabinet has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Korea Foundation for International Healthcare for grant funding valued at KRW 10 billion, approximately USD$16.1 million.

The grant will support the sub-divisional implementation of Fiji’s National Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) Strategy and the National Digital Health Strategy, with a strong emphasis on diabetes prevention and management.

According to government officials, the project is aimed at strengthening local healthcare systems and reducing complications linked to non-communicable diseases, which remain one of the leading health challenges in Fiji.

The funding will be used to build capacity among community health workers, strengthen community-based health systems, and establish referral and tele-consultation services to improve access to care, particularly in underserved areas.

The project will also introduce smart and digital health solutions to enhance patient management and support more efficient delivery of healthcare services across the country.

Officials say the initiative aligns with Fiji’s long-term health priorities and will help improve early detection, treatment and ongoing management of NCDs at the community level.

The project is expected to run until 31 December 2030.

