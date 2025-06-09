$112.3m deficit recorded in Fiji’s balance of payments

[Photo/file]

Fiji has recorded a $112.3 million deficit in its current and capital account for the September quarter of 2025, a sharp turnaround from the $23.3 million surplus recorded during the same period last year, according to the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The Bureau says the deterioration was largely driven by higher imports of machinery and transport equipment, alongside a decline in exports of food and live animals.

There was also a drop in re-exports of mineral fuels and a decrease in personal transfers received from overseas.

Article continues after advertisement

Statistics Fiji confirms that the current account alone recorded a net outflow of $113.6 million during the quarter, reflecting increased pressure on Fiji’s external trade position.

The balance on goods and services widened significantly to a deficit of $175.8 million, an increase of nearly 279 percent compared to September 2024. This was mainly due to rising import costs and weaker export performance.

While the primary income account remained in deficit at $151.8 million, this represented a slight improvement, attributed to higher investment income received from abroad.

However, the surplus on the secondary income account fell to $214 million, down 8.3 percent from last year, mainly due to a reduction in personal remittances from overseas.

On the financial side, Fiji’s financial account recorded a deficit of $71.9 million for the September quarter, an improvement compared to the $92.5 million deficit a year earlier.

The Bureau says this was due to reduced loan repayments and trade credit outflows, as well as increased equity and investment fund inflows from abroad.

Direct investment recorded a net outflow of $87.4 million, while portfolio investment showed a net inflow of $65.1 million, reflecting increased investor interest in equity and investment fund shares.

The capital account recorded a modest net inflow of $1.3 million during the quarter.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics says the Balance of Payments figures provide a comprehensive picture of the country’s transactions with the rest of the world and notes that the Balance of Payments Statistics for the full year 2025 will be released on 31st March 2026.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.