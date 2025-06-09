Record $6.5b trade boom for Australia and Fiji

[Photo: JOSEFA SIGAVOLAVOLA]

Australia-Fiji trade reached a new high last year, with Fiji recording a trade surplus, highlighting the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji Peter Roberts revealed the figures while speaking at the Australia Day celebrations in Suva last night, saying the economic relationship between the two nations is often underplayed.

“Last year, our two-way trade was $4.4 billion, that’s about 6.5 billion Fijian dollars, and there was a significant surplus in that trade for Fiji.”

He says Australia remains Fiji’s largest tourism market, accounting for around 45 percent of total visitors, and stressed the importance of further integrating both economies.

“It makes sense for Australia and Fiji to be more economically integrated, for our economic systems to connect and work together, for us to build supply chains and provide economic security for each other.”

Roberts further highlighted growing investment flows and Fiji’s agricultural exports to Australia, describing them as examples of how the partnership delivers shared prosperity.

Speaking on behalf of the Government, Chief of Protocol Kiti Temo reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic cooperation with Australia under the Vuvale Partnership.

“The Fijian-Australia relationship continues to reach newer heights, with our Vuvale partnership.”

She says the partnership has strengthened people-to-people ties and renewed both countries’ commitment to deeper engagement and cooperation.

“The Government of Fiji reaffirms its dedication to working closely with Australia in building a brighter future, not only for our two nations, but also for the Pacific region as a whole.”

Yesterday’s celebration highlighted strong trade performance reflecting the long-standing relationship between Fiji and Australia and the importance of continued collaboration to support economic growth and regional stability in both countries.

