Jack’s launches nationwide design competition

[ Source: Supplied]

Jack’s of Fiji has launched Design Fiji 2026, a nationwide competition focused on textile design under its Bula wear brand, Aisokula.

The competition opened on February 12 and will run until March 18, 2026. It is open to Fijian citizens residing in the country, who are required to submit original, hand-drawn textile designs in A3 size or larger. Entries can be mailed to the company’s Nadi head office or delivered to any Jack’s of Fiji store nationwide.

Three winners will be announced on March 23, 2026. Each winner will receive a $2,500 cash prize, the opportunity to launch a collection under the Aisokula brand to be sold in Jack’s stores, and quarterly royalties based on garment sales during the first 30 days of release.

Article continues after advertisement

Brand Activations Manager Biu Veikauyaki says the initiative is intended to support the growth of Fiji’s creative sector.

“This initiative is about more than just fashion, it’s about promoting our culture through designs that allow our people to wear and proudly showcase our unique Fijian identity.”

Aisokula features designs inspired by traditional and contemporary Pacific styles and is marketed across casual, corporate and resort wear segments.

The competition excludes employees of Jack’s of Fiji and their immediate families. The company states that non-winning designs will not be used commercially and may be collected once the competition concludes.

According to the company, the initiative is also aimed at creating income-earning opportunities for local designers within Fiji’s retail and fashion industry.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.