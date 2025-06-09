Hospital staff get long-awaited wellbeing hub

FMF Foods Limited has joined as a Gold Sponsor for the Leadership Cohort 2026 project.

The initiative aims to improve the wellbeing of healthcare staff at St Giles Psychiatric Hospital.

The LF2024 Team, led by Losalini Nalawa, built a recreational bure and upgraded wellbeing areas. Improvements include better lighting, seating and landscaping to create a calm and safe space for staff.

Nalawa said the team worked from concept to completion despite rainy weather, site challenges and material delays.

She added that over 100 companies were approached to secure sponsorship and fundraising support.

FMF Foods highlighted its commitment to giving back and building a stronger, more resilient Fiji. The company stressed the importance of supporting those who care for others.

The project invests in the mental health and resilience of staff. It provides a space for rest and reflection, recognizing the critical role of wellbeing in delivering care to Fiji’s most vulnerable.

The initiative shows leadership in service, resilience and community care. It strengthens individuals, communities and the country.

