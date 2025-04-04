[ Source: Reuters ]

A movie industry adage warns never to work with children or animals, but British actor Steve Coogan says he learned mindfulness playing a teacher and co-starring with real penguins in his new comedy drama.

Set in 1976 and inspired by true events, “The Penguin Lessons” tells of an unexpected friendship between Buenos Aires-based boarding-school teacher Tom Michell and a penguin he rescues during a holiday in Uruguay.

After unsuccessful attempts to return the sole survivor of an oil slick to the ocean, Michell is forced to bring the bird back to Argentina. Gradually, the penguin’s presence helps unlock the potential and trapped emotions of Michell, his colleagues and their students, while around them the country grapples with a military coup that led to widespread repression and disappearances.

Coogan worked with several penguins, with partners Richard and Baba acting out the key scenes.

“I thought working with penguins and children would be a chaotic experience, but because we had to look after the welfare of the penguins and not make any loud noises, the atmosphere on set was actually quite calm and it had a ripple effect through the crew,” Coogan said premiering the film in London on Thursday.

