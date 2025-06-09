Fisher reflects on growth and teamwork

For Iris Rae Bentley Fisher, the Wai Tui International in Nadi was more than just a competition, it was a rewarding journey of learning, teamwork and personal growth.

Competing alongside her teammates over the weekend, Fisher described the experience as both enjoyable and valuable, especially in building stronger connections on and off the water.

“It was so fun today with the girls. We definitely learnt a lot.”

The young paddler, who usually prefers longer-distance races, found herself embracing all aspects of the competition — from the endurance-testing marathon to the more technical sprint events.

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“Normally I like the marathon, but also the sprints, especially the turns. The girls and I have really practiced a lot on the technical part of it, so I think that’s why we delivered well today.”

She was part of the marathon race the day before, where tough conditions tested the team’s resilience.

“It was really good — it was hot, but the conditions were really flat. The girls really pushed hard to just get through it.”

Their efforts paid off, with the team securing a gold medal — a moment she described as a step forward in achieving their shared ambitions.

“It feels really good. The girls and I had a talk before this, and we talked about our goals. One of them was to try and get a medal all around. We’re not there yet, but step by step we’re getting closer.”

Despite the success, Bentley Fisher remains grounded, focused on continuous improvement and the journey ahead.

She also had a simple message for young Fijians inspired by the sport to try out new things especially give other sports a go.