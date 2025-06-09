$300M Vanua Levu road upgrade set to boost access

A $300 million road upgrading project in Vanua Levu will not only ease long-standing hardships in rural communities but also contribute to national economic growth.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this while speaking at the ceremony for the approval of the project’s preliminary design.

The project is expected to directly benefit 61 villages and 15 schools, improving access to education, healthcare, and essential services for thousands of residents in remote areas.

Over 80 kilometer rural road will be upgraded as part of this three year project.

Rabuka says the initiative will play a crucial role in addressing these persistent challenges by improving connectivity and ensuring more reliable transport links.

“Funded through a $300 million from China Belt and Road initiative, this project will upgrade over 80km road in key areas. They include Nabouwalu road to Nasolo, which is 15km the Natewa west coast road, and the Wailevu coast road from Nabalebale to Coguru, which is 35 km.“

The Prime Minister says that upgrading the road network will make travel safer and more dependable, helping students reach classrooms more consistently while also improving the flow of teachers, supplies, and government services.

He says beyond education, the improved infrastructure will strengthen access to healthcare and economic opportunities, reducing isolation and lifting the overall quality of life in remote areas.

The project, supported through cooperation with China, is part of Fiji’s broader push to modernize infrastructure and promote inclusive development across all regions.