Drua reduce ticket prices for final Lautoka game

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Fans can now purchase tickets to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Western Force Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific game on Saturday in Lautoka at reduced prices.

It will be the last game in the Sugar City for the Drua this season.

The Drua Nation can now enjoy more affordable access to the action, with tickets already available under the new pricing.

East Grass embankment tickets have been reduced to $20, with children’s tickets now $10.

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Timber 1 tickets are now $70, with children’s tickets at $35.

Timber 2 tickets have dropped to $60, and children’s tickets now $30.

Fijian Drua Head of Sales Josefa Vanuaca says these reduced ticket prices for the last Lautoka match this season will make it easier for fans to come and cheer on their team and meet their favourite Drua players at Churchill Park this Saturday.

He says it’s going to be a great match, with the Western Force bringing a number of Wallabies and former NRL Star Zac Lomax.

But they are coming to the Fortress, and the Fijian Drua players are ready.

Tickets are available via the Fijian Drua ticketing website (drua.flicket.io), as well as at Jack’s of Fiji outlets, Shop N Save Supermarkets, Lautoka City Council, and Prouds outlets.

Ticket booths will open at 12:30pm, with gates opening at 2:30pm on game day.