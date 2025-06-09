10 victims in March sexual offence cases

A juvenile and two men are among 12 people charged with serious sexual offences in Fiji last month, according to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The ODPP says a 17-year-old boy, along with an 18-year-old and a 22-year-old man, have been charged with the rape of an 18-year-old woman from their village.

Statistics released by the ODPP show that last month, 10 indictments were filed in the High Court, involving a total of 18 counts of sexual offences.

These include 11 counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, two counts of defilement and four counts of sexual assault.

Article continues after advertisement

There were 12 accused persons in total, including one juvenile, and 10 victims, nine females and one male. Four of the victims were under the age of 18.

The ODPP also highlights that three cases involved domestic relationships between the accused and victims.

In one case, a 36-year-old man is charged with one count of rape and four counts of sexual assault involving his 12-year-old stepdaughter.

Another case involving a 40-year-old man charged with raping his 16-year-old stepdaughter was discontinued after the victim could not be located to give evidence.

A separate matter involving a 67-year-old man accused of raping his sister-in-law was also discontinued after it was found to be a false complaint.

Other cases include a 37-year-old man charged with raping his co-worker, and a 48-year-old man charged with raping a 30-year-old woman known to his family, along with a separate charge of assault causing actual bodily harm.

In another incident, a 42-year-old man is charged with raping a 25-year-old man while they were both held in a police cell.

A 31-year-old man is also charged with attempted rape of a 23-year-old woman during a drinking party.

Two defilement cases were discontinued due to false complaints and insufficient evidence.