Residents call for stronger government consultation

[Photo: BOSE VAVATAGA]

Concerns over a lack of public consultation are at the centre of criticism against the proposed waste-to-energy project in Vuda, with residents claiming key decisions were made without their input.

Saweni resident and opposition task force member Douglas Thomson says the process has left many in the dark, with little engagement from authorities before plans moved ahead.

“People were not sure about what this was. There was no real, you know, there weren’t people don’t seen what an incinerator plant is. What does it do? There were a lot of people who were unsure about it”

Thompson says any plan must be discussed with the people first, and believes the current approach has sidelined affected communities, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

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“The people of Fiji, we vote the government into their position. They need to discuss it with us first before they even think about talking to other people. It has to be discussed with the people before you do any kind of plan”

Recycling advocate Amitesh Deo is calling on government and decision-makers to better reflect public opinion in national discussions on the proposed Waste-to-Energy project.

He says the growing opposition from communities reflects the true feelings of the nation and that major development decisions should consider the concerns being raised by the public.

“And if we are also deeply concerned about this, this should have been thrown out of the equation of discussion a long time ago”

The group has collected about 2,800 written signatures, while online support is nearing 6,000, showing strong concern from communities.