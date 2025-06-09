MoH maintains response as recovery begins after cyclone

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services says it is continuing to support communities and monitor health risks following the impact of the recent cyclone, which has now moved away from Fiji.

Health Minister Atonio Lalabalavu says response plans were activated early, with medical teams deployed and supplies pre-positioned across all four divisions.

He says the focus now is on protecting public health and preventing outbreaks of communicable diseases, especially in flood-affected areas and evacuation centres.

Medical teams are on the ground providing care, assessing environmental conditions, and ensuring access to essential services, while supplies have been distributed closer to remote communities.

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The ministry is also working with other agencies to assess water sources and carry out clean-up operations as conditions improve.

“The Ministry is always concerned about the impacts of cyclones… we have plans and procedures in place to ensure response before and after any natural disaster.”

Residents are being urged to drink only boiled or bottled water until supplies are confirmed safe, and to maintain proper hygiene to prevent illness.

“The Ministry’s main advice after a cyclone is to ensure people drink boiled water first.”

Health teams will continue visiting evacuation centres and affected communities, with additional support ready to be deployed if needed, as recovery efforts continue across the country.