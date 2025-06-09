Ministry warns of Box Jellyfish danger

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is urging Fijians to take precautionary measures when out at sea.

The call has been made due to the presence of Box Jellyfish, which is poisonous.

The Ministry is concerned after several patients presented to the Ministry’s Hyperbaric Unit with breathing problems after being out at sea.

The public is urged to take heed of this advisory and to visit their nearest healthcare facility should they have any signs and symptoms.