Fiji Soccer

Rewa begins major ground upgrade

Mataiasi Stark Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

April 14, 2026 6:19 am

[Photo: REWA FC/ FACEBOOK]

Rewa Football Club has taken a significant step towards strengthening its future, unveiling major upgrade plans for the Saraswati Manoca Ground with initial works already completed last week.

The development reflects a long-term vision to enhance football infrastructure in the delta, aiming to support players across all levels of the club.

The project will see the construction of a new clubhouse, improved player facilities, and dedicated spaces to cater for senior men’s and women’s teams, youth squads, and the Red KajiKaji program.

These upgrades are expected to create a more professional and supportive environment for player development.

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A major highlight of the upgrade is the installation of playable floodlights, which will allow the ground to host Rewa Regional League matches and other competitions under lights.

Rewa FC president Nazeel Buksh says the project is about more than just infrastructure.

“This is more than just upgrading a ground; it is about building a true home for Rewa Football. We want to provide the best possible environment for our players, from our senior teams to our young talents, so they can grow and succeed.”

Buksh added that the club is aiming to have the facilities ready before mid-year, ensuring teams and supporters can benefit as soon as possible.

“Our goal is to have these facilities ready as soon as possible… this is an investment in the future of Rewa Football and the generations to come.”

The club has also called on supporters and stakeholders to back the initiative as it works towards building a lasting legacy for football in the region.

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