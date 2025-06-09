USP doubles student support amid global crisis

The University of the South Pacific has announced a $1 million student hardship and bursary package to shield students and their families from rising costs linked to the global fuel crisis.

The package doubles the current allocation from $495,000 to $1 million, funded by reallocating existing savings without compromising teaching quality or essential services.

USP is also broadening access to this assistance, recognizing that rising transport, food, and energy costs are affecting more than just the most vulnerable households.

Pro-Chancellor and Chair of the Interim Management Group, Siosiua ‘Utoikamanu, says the decision reflects the university’s duty of care and long-term strategic outlook.

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“Our priority is to ensure no student is left behind due to circumstances beyond their control. This commitment sends a clear message that USP will act early to protect student continuity and success.”

The university has also adopted a preparedness framework to strengthen resilience if global conditions worsen.

This includes flexible learning arrangements and targeted support for vulnerable campuses, to be activated as required.

The Pro-Chancellor adds that the package reflects USP’s responsibility to protect student success during periods of external uncertainty.