Development work disrupts daily life in Vunika

Concerns are being raised by residents in Vunika, Labasa, where a $6 million housing development is currently underway.

Some residents say the ongoing construction is affecting their daily lives, with repeated disruptions to water and electricity supply.

Resident Ilisapeci Tuwere says excavation works have also left front yards dug up, exposing water pipes and underground utility cables, posing safety risks, especially for children and the elderly.

“We are not happy with this development because it has affected our daily living and transportation. We have families, and our water supply has been disrupted.”

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However, Contract Project Engineer Yogesh Prasad says the current works are necessary to install proper drainage systems and essential infrastructure, including water lines, power cables, culverts, and roads.

He adds that such disruptions are common in large-scale developments and is urging nearby residents to take precautionary measures while work is ongoing.

The project is part of the new Vunika Subdivision, under the Ministry of Housing, aimed at improving long-term living conditions and infrastructure in the area.

Similar developments across the country have faced short-term disruptions during construction phases, but have later delivered improved access to utilities, safer road networks, and better housing conditions for communities.