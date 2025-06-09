Rubbish dumping threatens Labasa’s mangroves and marine life

Concerns are growing over increasing household waste pollution affecting mangrove forests and river mouths along the Labasa river system.

Fishermen in Namara say plastic bottles, diapers, and food wrappers are clogging waterways, posing a serious threat to marine ecosystems and food sources.

Resident and fisherman Viliame Samualevu says poor waste disposal remains common in residential and informal settlements, worsening the situation downstream.

“The habit of dumping rubbish into rivers and creeks is still common among some residents. When we go into the mangroves, there is rubbish everywhere, and this could be one of the reasons for the decline in fish and crab populations.”

Article continues after advertisement

Another fisherman, Surya Pal Singh, says mangrove areas near river mouths are increasingly becoming dumping grounds, with visible waste stretching from upstream communities to the coast.

He adds that proper waste disposal must begin at the household level, warning that rubbish flowing downstream is now directly affecting fish stocks and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

Residents are now calling for stronger enforcement, penalties for illegal dumping, and greater government intervention to protect vital fishing grounds, as environmental experts continue to warn that mangroves play a critical role in coastal protection, biodiversity, and sustaining fisheries.