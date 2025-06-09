Auvray keeps focus despite top-four pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Bula FC head coach Stephane Auvray insists his side remains fully focused on their own performance despite growing pressure in the race for a top-four finish.

Following their latest win, which secured three valuable points, results elsewhere had opened up the competition, but Auvray says that has not distracted the team.

“No, no pressure. We know where we stand. We know how much we have to work to get things done.”

With the standings tightening, Bula FC continues to push for consistency as they look to cement its place among the competition’s top teams.

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Auvray emphasised that the team’s priority remains internal improvement rather than monitoring rivals.

“We’re really focused on ourselves… once we are at a stage where we can look at others, we will start. But we’re not here yet.”

Bula FC will take on South Melbourne United tomorrow at 7pm in Ba, and you can watch it LIVE on FBC2.