State concludes evidence in Tawase case, verdict looms

Samuela Tawase[Photo: FILE]

The Principal Medical Officer at Saint Giles Hospital, Dr Kiran Gaikwad, told the Suva Magistrates Court today that medical professionals were unable to determine whether Samuela Tawase was under the influence of substances at the time he allegedly vandalised the Samabula Shiv Temple last year.

Tawase’s trial continued this morning, where the 29-year-old faces one count of sacrilege and one count of throwing an object.

While presenting Tawase’s medical history during examination-in-chief, Dr Gaikwad informed the court that the accused has a long history of substance use, beginning with smoking “suki” at the age of 15. He said Tawase commonly used suki, marijuana, and benzene.

Dr Gaikwad also revealed that Tawase has a history of damaging property and had previously been seen preaching in town. He further testified that Tawase has a pattern of absconding from Saint Giles Hospital and has been diagnosed with schizophrenia.

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The court heard that in November 2024, Tawase began exhibiting unusual behavior, including hallucinations. During this period, he was reportedly placing stones on roads and throwing objects. Dr Gaikwad stated that Tawase suffered a relapse in 2024 after failing to take his medication, which led to him being placed on injectable treatment.

According to Dr Gaikwad, Tawase recalled the alleged temple incident. During a personal interview, Tawase said he had been hearing voices that disturbed him and prevented him from resting. He also reported spending nights in graveyards and returning home early in the morning.

On the day of the alleged offence, Dr Gaikwad said Tawase had consumed alcohol and acted on what he described as commands from the voices, leading to the damage of the temple. He added that Tawase claimed the voices instructed him not to steal or harm anyone.

Dr Gaikwad told the court that after examining Tawase on 15 July and conducting assessments, he concluded that Tawase was not fit to stand trial at that time.

However, Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad raised questions regarding a second report prepared in September by Acting Senior Medical Officer Dr Christine Chand, which found Tawase fit to stand trial.

In response, Dr Gaikwad explained that Tawase had since been under regular treatment, which likely contributed to Dr Chand’s conclusion that he was fit for trial. He maintained that Tawase carried out the alleged act under the influence of mental illness.

The State closed its case today, and both parties have been directed to file their submissions. The prosecution is seeking a special verdict in the matter.

The case has been adjourned to 28 April. Tawase remains in custody.